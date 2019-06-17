Fake currency: Woman, 28, charged with fraud

A 28-year-old woman, Titilayo Shittu, on Monday appeared before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for allegedly obtaining N700,000 under false pretences of printing one million dollars for her victim.

Shittu is standing trial for conspiracy, obtaining under false pretences, stealing and breach of the peace.

She, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Ola Adelowo, told the court that the defendant collected the sum from the complainant, Mrs Vivian Uzor after hypnotising her.

Adelowo said that the defendant committed the offences in April and May on Jebba Street, Ebute Meta.

“She used charms to warn the complainant not to reveal what happened, else she would die,” the prosecutor said.

She submitted that the defendant had told the complainant that the money was to enable her to print one million U.S. dollars for her, a representation she knew was false.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 168, 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs Monisola Ayinde admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ayinde said the sureties must be gainfully employed.

She adjourned the case until July 9 for trial.