Fake currency: Woman, 28, charged with fraud

Fake currency: Woman, 28, charged with fraud

Monday, June 17, 2019 4:08 pm


Justice

 A 28-year-old woman,  Titilayo Shittu, on  Monday appeared before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for allegedly obtaining  N700,000 under false pretences of printing one million dollars for her victim.

Shittu is standing trial for conspiracy, obtaining under false pretences, stealing and breach of the peace.

She, however,  pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Ola Adelowo, told the court that the defendant  collected the sum from the complainant,  Mrs Vivian Uzor after hypnotising her.

Adelowo said that the defendant committed the offences in April and May on Jebba Street, Ebute Meta.

“She used charms to warn the complainant not to reveal what happened, else she would die,” the prosecutor said.

She submitted that the defendant had told the complainant that the money was to enable her to print one million U.S. dollars  for her, a representation she knew was false.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 168, 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs Monisola Ayinde admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ayinde said the sureties must be gainfully employed.

She adjourned the case until July 9 for trial.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 11.40% in May- NBS
    12 mins ago

    Jos: Hospital hands over stolen baby to biological parents
    19 mins ago

    INEC promises automatic employment to ad-hoc NYSC members
    23 mins ago

    Desertification Day: Expert urges AU to declare state of emergency on forestry
    28 mins ago

    Aiteo Cup: Rangers face Lobi Stars as Rivers United tackle Akwa United
    33 mins ago

    Corruption: PICA saves N594bn in 2 years – Official
    47 mins ago

    Police arrest 424 kidnap, 276 armed robbery suspects
    54 mins ago

    Birdman to produce Hollywood film based on Nigerian immigrants

    These Might Interest You...