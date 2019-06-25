Fake romance: Court jails fraudster 7 months over $13,700

Justice M.L. Abubakar of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has convicted and sentenced Efedjare Maxwell to seven months imprisonment for duping foreigners of the sum of $13,700 (Thirteen Thousand, Seven Hundred United States dollars) in several online dating deals.

Efedjare was arraigned on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt’s Zonal Office, on a one-count charge bordering on impersonation, contrary to Section 22(3)(a) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015 Under Section 22(4) of the same Act.

Operatives of the EFCC had while acting on intelligence report, arrested him on December 30, 2018 following a raid on Dumex Hotel, Otouwodo, Ughelli, Delta State.

Further investigations showed that he specialised in using the fake identity of an American soldier, he named Kelvin Clark, to lure unsuspecting women into spurious marriage deals. He used the trick to defraud an American lady of the sum of $13,700.

The charge reads: “That you, Efedjare Maxwell (aka Kelvin Clark) on or about March 2019, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court fraudulently impersonated one Kelvin Clark with intent to gain advantage for yourself and hereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(3)(a)of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention) Act, punishable under Section 22(4) of the same Act.”

He pleaded “guilty” to the one-count charge when read to him.

In view of his guilty plea, counsel for the EFCC, Samuel Chime, prayed the court to convict and sentence him, accordingly.

Defence counsel, O.M. Ofodile did not oppose the prayer.

Justice Abubakar, thereafter, convicted and sentenced him to seven months in prison.