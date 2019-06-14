“FCMB bank manager, accomplice defraud me of N210m”, businessman alleges in court

A businessman, Alhaji Idris Mohammed on Friday told a Zuba Upper Area Court Abuja, that an FCMB Bank manager, Lukman Bada and his accomplice, Idris Yusuf allegedly defrauded him of N210 million.

The police charged Bada of FCMB Bank Area 11 Abuja and Yusuf who does business at 112 T/G Shanu Farm Centre, Kano State with criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery.Testifying in court, Mohammed alleged that he sent N210 million through one Umar Abubakar, his business associate to Bada at FCMB Bank Area 11 branch, to transfer 500,000 Euros to his business partner in Europe. He alleged that Bada never sent the money to his business partner in Europe. Mohammed who was cross-examined by the defendant’s counsel Bala Dakum, told the court that the defendants refunded N50 million out of the 210 million he entrusted to them.

Also testifying. Abubakar the complainant’s business associate, told the court that when he got to the bank, Bada told him that Yusuf had a domiciliary account in which the money can be transferred.