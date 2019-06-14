“FCMB bank manager, accomplice defraud me of N210m”, businessman alleges in court

Friday, June 14, 2019 11:45 pm
He alleged that Bada never sent the money to his business partner in Europe.
Mohammed who was cross-examined by the defendant’s counsel Bala Dakum, told the court that the defendants refunded N50 million out of the 210 million he entrusted to them.
Abubakar told the court that Yusuf provided a Zenith bank account number 1014867991 of one Empire Gate Business solution LTD and the Naira equivalent of N 210 million was transferred to the account.
“ We waited for a telex copy to relate the confirmation of transfer, from Yusuf’s FCMB account, as indicated in the transfer form.
“Bada sent a copy of the telex to my associate and we later discovered that no transfer was transferred to our beneficiary.
“ We discovered that the money was sent to a bank outside Nigeria; we brought this to the attention of Bada who assured us that there no problem.’’ Abubakar said.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Francis Gabriel, told the court that sometime in December 2018 the defendants forged documents indicating that they made transfer of 500,000 euros to the complainant’s printer in Romania.
The prosecutor said during police investigation the defendants admitted committing the crime and N50 million was recovered from them.
He told the court that all efforts to recover the remaining balance of N162 million failed.
After hearing the testimonies, the Judge, Alhaji Gambo Garba, adjourned the case until July 2 for continuation of cross examination.
