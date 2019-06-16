FIFA Women’s World Cup: Nigeria can beat France, says Coach

Mansur Abdullahi, the Super Falconets’ Assistant Coach, on Sunday in Abuja said the team needed to go for nothing less than victory over hosts France on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian senior women national football team face the hosts in their final Group A match at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Abdullahi told NAN that victory was the only guarantee for the team’s qualification for the 24-team competition’s round of 16.

He however acknowledged that France was a better side based on recent performances and records so far, even from the matches played earlier in the competition.

“France have won two of their matches in the Group without drawing any, while Nigeria won one and lost one,” Abdullahi said.

“But Nigeria can still make an impact by going all out for victory, without fear of France’s records.

“The Super Falcons need to rise to the occasion, in spite of the home advantage of France.

“Nigeria may change the narrative by beating France if they show the resilient Nigerian spirit.”

France had earlier beaten South Korea 4-0 and Norway 2-1, while Nigeria lost 0-3 to Norway and beat South Korea 2-0 in their second match.