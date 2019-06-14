Firemen rescue 5 from collapsed building in Kano

Firemen rescue 5 from collapsed building in Kano

Friday, June 14, 2019 6:27 pm


File: A collapsed building in Ibadan

Kano State Fire Service on Friday rescued three children and two adults trapped in a building, which collapsed at Dandago Babban Baki in Gwale Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, spokesman of the service, who said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said that the house was an upstairs building.

Mohammed said that a three-year-old boy was among those rescued.

“We received a distress call on Friday from one Malam Hamza Idris at about 3:19 p.m. that a building has collapsed.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched firemen to the scene at about 3:27 p.m.,’’ he said.

Mohammed gave the names of the victims as: Abduljabbar Murtala, 7, Walid Inusa 10, Hanif Murtala, 3, Akailu

Alkassim, 22 and Nasir Ibrahim, 35.

He said that the victims who sustained injuries were taken to the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, for treatment.

According to him, the cause of the incident is still under investigation.

