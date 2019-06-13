Five injured as explosion rocks shopping mall in Port Harcourt

No Cause for Alarm over Port Harcourt Mall Fire Incident … Dr Danagogo Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

There was pandamonium in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Wednesday over an explosion which resulted in a fire incident that burnt a portion of Spar, a popular shopping mall near Government House.

The fire was put out by the staff and some concerned customers using the fire fight facilities in the mall.

The immediate cause of the fire is not known, but eyewitnesses said that the fire began from one of the kitchens.

No casualty was reported, but about five persons whose identities could not be ascertained sustained injuries.

The newly sworn in Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, who was at the Mall on directive of Governor Nyesom Wike called for calm over the fire incident at the Port Harcourt mall, Port Harcourt.

While speaking to news men on Wednesday at the premises of the mall, Dr. Danagogo confirmed there is no need for alarm as the explosion was a situation that was immediately put under control by the management of the facility.

He assured the public that the premises would be opened on Thursday.

He noted that the Government of Rivers State wants the facility to be up and working because it provides jobs and boost the economy of the state.

He empathized with those injured who are already receiving medical attention at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital and requested that, the managers of the mall see him in the office for further discussions and possible government interventions.

The SSG was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Special Service Bureau, SSG Office, Dr. George Nwaeke and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communication, Paulinus Nsirim.

The Manager of Port Harcourt Mall, Mrs Chioma Okorie said the fire broke out from one of the shops.

She confirmed that there were no deaths, but five persons sustained injury.

The Rivers State Police Command through its Spokesman, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident but clarified that the explosion has nothing to do with terrorist attacks and no deaths recorded.

He also said that the Rivers State Police Commissioner, CP Usman Belel has ordered full investigation into the cause of the explosion that resulted in fire incident.