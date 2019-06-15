Flooding: Eti-Osa residents cry to Sanwo-Olu for help

Residents of Eti-Osa in Lagos State have called on the State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to address perennial cases of flood in the area, to enable them to sleep with their eyes closed in the rainy season.

The residents spoke with newsmen in separate interviews at a reception organised by the member representing Eti-Osa Constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Gbolahan Yishawu.

The event which held at Giwa Military Barracks, was organised by Yishawu to thank his constituents for giving him victory in the 2019 general election.

The reception came on the heels of the inauguration of the 9th Lagos State House of Assembly.

One of the residents, Mr. Wasiu Buhari, who said that the state government had been trying its best, appealed to the Governor to do more to end flooding.

According to him, “the issue of flood has been affecting a lot of residents and commercial activities in the area.”

Buhari who commended Yishawu for good representation and empowerment, urged Sanwo-Olu to also focus on road infrastructure.

Another resident, Mr. Olusegun Adeyemi, described flooding as a perennial problem in the area

He urged the government to redouble efforts at ensuring free flow of drains.

“Lagos is below sea level, but Governor Sanwo-Olu can provide palliative measures to control the flooding. Anytime it rains, our hearts are up,” he said.

Adeyemi who noted that many of the residents also contribute to the recurrent flooding, said there was need to reorientate the people about activities leading to blockage of drains.

Mr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, another resident, said: “Our challenge here is flooding, and indiscriminate dumping of refuse has aggravated it.

“We want the government to help us end flooding in Eti-Osa area. It is affecting us.”

Abdullahi, who also decried lack of potable water, commended Yishawu for his interventions.

On her part, Mrs. Felicia Jayeoba, who won a freezer in the lawmaker’s empowerment programme, said that the state government must endeavour to find lasting solution to issue of flooding.

“Our problem is flooding. Help us tell our Governor, Sanwo-Olu, to address this. They should tell the people to stop dumping refuse in drains,” Jaiyeoba said.

Earlier in his speech, Mr. Gbolahan Yishawu said it was incumbent on him to host and thank the people for re-electing him for a second term.

Yishawu who also agreed that the state is below sea level, said the government had been trying its best to address the issue and would continue.

“Flooding is a perennial issue. What we are basically doing is to clear our drains, and that is being done.

“The new Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised that he is going to address that,” he said.

Commenting on the various gifts distributed to some 250 residents, the lawmaker said it was a way to say thank you and rejoice with them.

NAN reports that the lawmaker distributed cooking gas cylinders, school bags, bed sheets, bags of rice, power generator plants, deep freezers and blenders, among others.

The event was attended by APC party leaders, members, market men and women, religious and community leaders, among others.

Notable among them are Senator Oluremi Tinubu, (Lagos Central); Chief Tajudeen Olusi, an APC Chieftain; Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa and the member representing Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, House of Representatives, Mr. Babajide Obanikoro.