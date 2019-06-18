For stealing 2 logs of wood, carpenter gets 19 strokes

A Sharia Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna on Tuesday sentenced a 32-year-old carpenter, Abba Sa’idu, to 10 strokes of the cane for stealing two logs of wood.

The judge, Dahiru Lawal, also ordered Sa’idu to wash the rest room of the court after he pleaded guilty to theft.

Earlier, the convict said that he stole the wood to make a wardrobe for a tailor.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Shu’aibu, told the court that the case was reported at the Magajin Gari Police Station in Kaduna on June 13 at about 3 p.m.

“The vigilant group handed the suspect to the police after he stole two logs of wood at the Murtala Muhammad square recreational area.

“Upon interrogation at the police station, he pleaded guilty of the crime,” he said.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 305 of the Kaduna State Penal Code.