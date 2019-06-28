Forex Intervention: CBN injects $242m, 32.3m CNY into retail market

Forex Intervention: CBN injects $242m, 32.3m CNY into retail market

Friday, June 28, 2019 10:08 pm


Mr Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday injected the sum of 242.04 million dollars into the retail Secondary Market and 32.3 million Chinese Yuan CNY in the spot and short tenured segment of the inter-bank foreign market.

The Bank’s Director, Corporate Communications Department, Isaac Okorafor disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said that the intervention was for requests in the agricultural and raw materials sectors, while the Chinese Yuan on the other hand was for Renminbi-denominated Letters of Credit.

Okorafor expressed satisfaction over the stability of the foreign exchange which he said was largely due to sustained intervention by the bank.

He assured Nigerians that the bank would remain committed to ensuring that all the sectors of the forex market continued to enjoy access to the needed foreign exchange.

According to him, this step is in continuation of its intervention in the inter-bank foreign exchange market.

He reiterated that with improved inflow of foreign exchange, the exchange rate had remained stable around N360 to a dollar for the past 27 months.

The CBN on Tuesday offered authorised dealers in the wholesale segment of the market the sum of 100 million dollars, while the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and the invisibles segments each received the sum of 55 million dollars.

He disclosed that one dollar exchanged for N361 at the Bureau de Change (BDC) segment of the foreign exchange market, while CNY1 exchanged at N55 on Friday.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Make your assets public, PDP urges Buhari, Osinbajo, others
    2 hours ago

    Troops kill 15 bandits in Zamfara
    2 hours ago

    JAMB to register candidates by NIM in 2020
    3 hours ago

    Ebola: Death toll in DRC rises to 1,540 — WHO
    3 hours ago

    Osinbajo’s office not supervising ‘Ruga settlements’ – Aide
    3 hours ago

    I never raped anybody, even as an unbeliever – Pastor Fatoyinbo
    3 hours ago

    Police speak on alleged submission of 1000 Ak 47 rifles, ammunition by Amosun
    3 hours ago

    Six Jailed For Internet Fraud

    These Might Interest You...