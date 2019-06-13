Four suspected members of Eiye confraternity nabbed in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

The Police in Ogun State said four members of the dreaded Eiye confraternity in Iwesi area of Ijebu-Ode while allegedly planning to carry out a violent attack in the area.

The command in a statement issued by it public relations office revealed that the arrest of the suspects was as a result of information received by the Command that the Eiye cult group were holding meeting in a hideout at Iwesi area of Ijebu-Ode in a bid to carry out a deadly attack in the area.

On receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama gave a marching order to the officer in-charge Special anti-robbery squad CSP Tijani Mohammed to move into the area in order to nip in the bud the planned attack.

In compliance with the Cp’s directive, a team of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) stormed the hideout where four members of the group namely: Tunde Olabinjo 22yrs, Raheem Ibrahim 28yrs, Tawaq Azeez 31yrs and Bisoye Ajayi were apprehended.

Recovered from the suspects are are: One cut to size single barrel gun, one locally made pistol and one battle axe.

The arrested suspects have all confessed been members of the deadly Eiye cult group and that they were planning to launch an attack on a rival cult group within Ijebu-Ode before they were arrested.

Nonetheless, the Commissioner of Police has ordered a serious manhunt for the rest members of the group with the view to bring them to justice.