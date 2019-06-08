Ganduje and Sanusi: War Now Over

Ganduje and Sanusi: War Now Over

Saturday, June 8, 2019 5:04 pm


Ganduje, left, and Sanusi

The war between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi ll has finally come to an end. That was the result of a reconciliatory meeting between the two gladiators Abuja, brokered by Kano-born business mogul, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to Ganduje and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Kano on Saturday.

He said after the meeting, the duo exchanged pleasantries with each other in Abuja on Friday.

“As the two leaders met, they congratulated each other on the successful completion of the Ramadan Fast and the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

“Both leaders spoke and urged all Muslims to continue with the good teachings and spirit of the fasting period of the month of Ramadan.

“Emir Sanusi seized the opportunity to congratulate Governor Ganduje on his second term in office. He also wished the governor a successful tenure in office.”

He said, “For a healthier relationship between the two institutions of government and Kano Emirate Council, the dialogues will continue.”

NAN recalls that the Kano State Government on Thursday queried the Sanusi over alleged misappropriation of N3.4bn by the Kano Emirate Council.

The state government had also created four emirates out of Kano.

