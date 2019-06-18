Ganduje meets Buhari on security, emirate crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, Ganduje said discussions were on to address the reported misunderstanding between the Kano state government and the Kano Emirate Council.

According to him, a reconciliatory process is already on to ensure the conflict between him and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II is resolved.

The governor revealed that he also updated the president on the security development in Kano state.

He said that the state government would embark on community policing to address security challenges in some parts of the state.

Ganduje said: “I briefed Mr President on the security situation in Kano State. You know what is currently happening in other states surrounding Kano.

“But we are working in synergy with security in Kano state to ensure that the state remains peaceful despite what is happening in the neighbouring states.

“Our emphasis on is on community policing, community participation, especially those communities located around the forest areas of the state.

“So, we have built a synergy with the security institutions and our traditional rulers.

“The traditional rulers are always there and they also get a lot of security reports and they use it a lot to maintain peace in their domains. So, as of today, Kano is one of the most peaceful state.’’

On the alleged swallowing of N6.8 million by a Gorilla at the Kano zoo, the governor said preliminary report by the State’s anti graft agency indicated that it was a clear case of armed robbery.

He said: “You know l already directed the anti-corruption agency in Kano to wade into the issue and they are still investigating.

“But all l can say now is that preliminary reports indicate that there was armed robbery at the zoo, and not the issue of Gorilla.

“The issue of Gorilla is junk Journalism. This is because there is even no Gorilla in that zoo. We are told that there was an armed robbery incidence in which the entire safe at the zoo was carted away.

“Well the outcome of the investigation will let us know what actually happened, but l am sure that there is something wrong anyway.’’