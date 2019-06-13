Garba emerges Speaker Jigawa Assembly for 3rd time in 4 yrs

Thursday, June 13, 2019 1:54 pm


Idris Garba, Speaker, Jigawa House of Assembly

Alhaji Idris Garba (APC-Gumel) has been reelected for the third time as Speaker, Jigawa House of Assembly within four years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Garba, who was elected speaker of the house in 2015, was however impeached in January 2017.

The legislators had impeached Garba due to alleged high handedness and abuse of power and replacing him with Alhaji Isa Idris (APC-Gwaram).

Idris was also impeached on May 9 and replaced with Garba.

Garba was elected unopposed after he was nominated by Alhaji Usman Isa (APC-Kanya) and seconded by Mr Abubakar Muhammad (APC-Hadejia)

Subsequently, the Ag Clerk of the house, Alhaji Ya’u Adamu, who called for nominations for the post, later declared Garba the elected speaker of the house since there was no opposition.

“In the absence of further nominations, I hereby declare him (Garba) as the speaker of the house from today June 13, 2019,” the clerk said.

The lawmakers also unanimously elected Alhaji Sulaiman Musa (APC-Guri) Deputy Speaker, after he was nominated by Alhaji Suraj Muhammad (APC-Birninkudu).

In his acceptance speech, the speaker promised to carry every member of the house along.

“I want to use this opportunity to extend my appreciation for the confidence you reposed in me.

“I want to assure that I will carry everyone of you along.

“I also want to assure that we will do everything to ensure that whatever we were not able to achieve in the previous dispensation is achieved,” the new speaker said.

