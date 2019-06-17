Gbajabiamila promises to carry opposition along in committees

Gbajabiamila promises to carry opposition along in committees

Monday, June 17, 2019 6:00 pm


Femi-Gbajabiamila

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the newly elected Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Monday held a closed door meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Gbajabiamila, who fielded questions from State House correspondents afterwards, promised to carry opposition lawmakers along in committee membership and leadership.

The speaker said that the meeting with the vice president was all about moving the country forward.

He said that meeting centered on Nigeria and charting a roadmap on how to tackle the problems confronting the nation.

“ Those were the issues we discussed; it was not a personal visit; but you can call it a hybrid between personal and official; but mostly official, addressing the issues of the problem.

“We discussed on how the executive and the legislature can collaborate to make life better for Nigeria and Nigerians.

“Committees will be unfolded in the next few weeks and you will see how we intend to carry the opposition along; I am not letting anything out of the bag but you can be sure that they will be carried along.

“You heard my inaugural speech; we are going to be doing things differently; we are going to build on whatever the achievements are of the 8th Assembly.

“ It is going to be a reformed house; the reforms are going to be dished out piecemeal so as not to shut the system.

“ But there will be reforms that will be for the benefit of the country.  We see how it goes,’’ he said.

The speaker said members of the 9th expected the cooperation of all arms of government, including the executive, journalists and their constituents.

Gbajabiamila, who was a frontline candidate of the All Progressives Congress defeated his rival, Umar Bago, to emerge the speaker of the 9th assembly (

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    Aero Contractor at 60: We Are Bouncing Back Fully- MD, Ado Sanusi
    5 mins ago

    Sale of Naira notes: Police in Kaduna arrest 4 suspects
    10 mins ago

    Osun agency arrests 26 persons for indiscriminate refuse dumping
    13 mins ago

    We’ll be servant leaders in 9th Senate – Omo-Agege
    25 mins ago

    Action Alliance suspends chairman, invites EFCC to investigate account
    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, receives in audience Speaker House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. 17th June, 2019. Photos: NOVO ISIORO. 30 mins ago

    Gbajabiamila meets Osinbajo, promises to carry opposition along
    The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools(NAPPS)Lagos chapter ,Central Working Committee(CWC)meeting in Lagos 39 mins ago

    Best Lagos teacher to get car gift — NAPPS
    40 mins ago

    Dangote Cement to earn $700m forex from terminals

    These Might Interest You...