Gbajabiamila Represents Excellence – Adedoyin

By Daniels Ekugo

An All Progressives Congress (APC) Leader in Lagos State, Hon Adeyinka Adedoyin on Saturday took a glance at the developments in Surulere, praising the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila for bringing development closer to the people.

‘’The next four years will be exciting and promises to be a time of great development’’ the APC leader said.

Adedoyin also hailed Gbajabiamila for restoring the pride of Surulere.

The APC chieftain, who spoke at a welcome party in Lagos, reiterated that the stability of the country depended on a good working relationship between the executive and the legislature.

‘’The consolidation of democratic governance in the country is a challenge to the political class’’

He eulogised Gbajabiamila for his insistence on principles and strict adherence to ideals.

The party leader said the occasion was used to felicitate with Gbajabiamila on his election as the Speaker of the House of Representatives and also to convey a goodwill message of the peace-loving people of Lagos State, particularly Surulere Constituency 1 to Mister Speaker.

‘’The auspicious occasion of the first visit to Lagos of the presiding officer of the House of Representatives calls for celebration. More than that, it is a call for consolidation on the achievements of the member representing Surulere Constituency 1 in the House of Representatives’’ Adedoyin, a global figure and political heavy weight in Lagos, said

He praised Gbajabiamila for influencing projects through various ministries and agencies of the federal government to better the lots of the people of his constituency.

He also commended Gbajabiamila for making personal contributions through different programmes and projects such as youth empowerment, skills acquisition scheme, poverty eradication and employment generation opportunities.

‘’As Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, he stood for nothing but excellence’’