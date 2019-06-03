Gov. Abdulrazaq appoints committee to review sales of govt property

Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara has approved the appointment of Committee on Review of Sales of Government Property carried out by the immediate past administration.

According to a statement signed by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary, to the Governor, Agboola Olarewaju, the Committee has Sen. Makanjuola Suleman as its chairman.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 11-member committee has Permanent Secretary, Political, Cabinet and Special Services, Alhaji Tunde Aremu as the Secretary.

The deputy chief press secretary said that the Committee was charged to identify the affected property and beneficiaries.

The Committee was also to examine the procedure or processes for disposal/sale and examine whether or not such sales is in conformity with public interest among others.

He said that the committee has two weeks to submit its findings, adding that the appointment is with immediate effect.

Other members of the committee include Alhaji AbdulRahman Giwa, Tunji Balogun Alanamu, Alhaji AbdulRahman Oyinloye, Alhaji Umar Jimada, and Alhaji Ibrahim Salman (Director General, Bureau of Lands)

The rest were Mr Odetokun, A.M. (Permanent Secretary, General Services), Alhaji AbdulRaheem Baki (Director of Building Services, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development), Shina Mudasir Akorede (Director of Admin and Finance, Government House) and Mr Kayode O. Ibiyemi (Estate Valuer).