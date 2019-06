Gov. Abdulrazaq assures on support for sports development

Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara has called on stakeholders in Sport sector to chart a way for his administration’s direction in that sector.

Abdulrazaq made the call on Sunday at the closing ceremony of the Nigeria Squash Federation’s grassroots development programme, held at Kwara Stadium, in Ilorin metropolis.

He reiterated the support of his administration for sports summit, to galvanize ideas and input on his policy direction in sports.

The governor, therefore, called on sports associations to present their memos as regards challenges confronting them, with a view to finding a lasting solution.

According to Abdulrazaq, stakeholders will determine whether the sports administration should be run by the Ministry of Sports or Sports Commission to get desired results.

He promised to support sports to enable the state remain the epicenter of sports in Africa.

Abdulrazaq assured sportsmen and women that he would be visiting the Indoor Sports Hall of the Kwara State Stadium with a view to having firsthand information on the state of the Hall for necessary intervention.

Also speaking, the National President, Nigeria Squash Federation, Boye Oyerinde said the Federation brought the training programme to the state in recognition of the place of Kwara in the game of Squash in Nigeria.

Oyerinde noted that Nigeria is rated third in Africa while Egypt remains the number one in the world, urging the governor to revive Squash in the state.

Director of Sports, Coach Tunde Kazeem informed the governor that Kwara had produced a lot of champions in various sporting activities for Nigeria, particularly in Squash, Badminton, Basketball and Table Tennis.

He appealed to Gov. Abdulrazaq to build four Olympic sized Squash courts and renovate the Indoor Sports Hall to enable the state regain its lost glory in sports.