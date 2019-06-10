Gov. Abiodun hails Ogun Assembly over peaceful election of leaders

Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has congratulated the newly inaugurated members of the 9th House of Assembly in Ogun state on their inauguration peaceful conduct and exemplary act of decorum in electing their leaders.

The Governor in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Kunle Somorin commended the members on their maturity and peaceful conduct during today’s historic inauguration which saw to the election of member representing Ifo 1 State Constituency, Honourable Olakunle Oluomo as the Speaker in an unanimous votes , as well as the emergence of other principal officers in a democratic manner devoid of rancour.

The Governor described the conduct of the lawmakers as a demonstrable confirmation of the leading and first position, Ogun State is in all field of human endeavours and as a showcase of the state being a model of democratic ideal, especially coming on the eve of the formal recognition and celebration of June 12 as democracy day in Nigeria.

He however,urged the new House of Assembly members to sustain the decorous behaviour exhibited in their quest to join in moving the state forward, while promising to ensure cordial working relationship with the legislative and executive arms of government in a transparent manner without undue interference in their affairs.

The Governor prays for a peaceful and prosperous state as we all get set to experience a new dawn across the entire state.