Gov. Masari reappoints SGS, SSA Media

Saturday, June 8, 2019 5:53 pm


Governor Masari :

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has approved the re-appointment of Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa as Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS).

Alhaji Falalu Bawale, the Director Administration, Government House, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Katsina.

According to the Bawale, the governor has also reappointed Mr Muntari Lawal as Permanent Secretary/Special Adviser, Government House and Mr Abdu Labaran as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media.

He said that the reappointments were with immediate effect, and were in recognition of their dedicated service to the state during the first tenure of the administration.

