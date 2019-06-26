Governor Fayemi Donates Cash to Fdeyi Oloro

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The representatives of the Ekiti state government on Tuesday July 25, 2019 visited the ailing thespian, Ojo Arowosafe popularly known as Fadeyi Oloro in Itele Ota Ogun.

The Igbara Odo Ekiti born theatre icon who is famous to be wicked herbalist role in movies has been diagnosed of Tuberculosis and Postrate related issues

Ambassador Wale Ojo Lanre, Director General, Ekiti State Council for Arts and Culture who was accompanied by Mr Adebanji Oyinade Adelusi, Director of Culture, said that Governor Kayode Fayemi sent them to pay a visit to the ailing theatre icon in other to know his health status.

Ojo-Lanre said, “The governor is our father in the state. He is concerned about everybody and he want Ekiti indigenes to be healthy and happy wherever they are, in the world. He was not happy when he heard of your health status and that was why he asked us to locate you, know your status and present you this to support your bills.

Ojo Lanre assured Arowosafe of further support from the state government.

Also, Founder of Women Arise, Dr Joe Okehi Odumakin, who has been making case for Arowosafe to be back on his feet lauded Dr Fayemi for his genuine passion at caring for the well-being of his people pointing out that Dr Fayemi has demonstrated exemplary virtue with this gesture.

She appealed to Nigerians to also support Fadeyi Oloro to regain his health and be back on his feet.

Responding, Arowosafe said he was happy that the state governor did not ignore him or allow him to die like a pauper in his sickness saying, “I am grateful to him and pray that he will succeed in all his endeavours.

“Naratting his ordeal, Fadeyi said, “The ailment started in Febuary. I was later diagnosed of tuberculosis and later prostrate related diseases. I would have been dead by now because the doctor was not sure whether I would survive when they took me to the hospital but God gave me a second chance I thank him”.

Arowosafe commended Dr Odumakin, who he described as “an Angel sent by God to save me from untimely death”.

He said, “Dr Odumakin and her team have been doing a wonderful work. She is a great woman whose contribution to my being still alive I cannot quantify. I will never forget her in my life. She has been soliciting for support for me”