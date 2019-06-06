Governors Akeredolu, Makinde, Others Shower Encomium on Okediran As He Unveils 14th Book

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Eminent Nigerians including Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and his Oyo counterpart, Engineer Seyi Makinde has described a medical doctor turned prolific creative writer, Dr. Wale Okediran as a pride of Nigeria.

This position was made known at a public presentation of “Tales of a Troubadour”, written by Okediran, fondly called OKD, by his associates. The book is the fourteenth written by the author.

Akeredolu described the author as a versatile, multi-talented, sportsman, literary activist and brilliant individual, who has contributed his own meritorious quota not only to the field of medicine but equally to the literary world.

He said, “It is always safe to presume that this uncommon lawmaker represents the golden era when aspirations for development in the country were anchored on a utilitarian philosophy. Not a few persons have wondered aloud why a successful medical practitioner has also been able to make a remarkable in-road to a seemingly different field of knowledge… Amazement at consistency in the activities of this person is not only about the knowledge of the facts of formal training as a medical and vocation as a lover of the arts. The ease with which Okedi switches from one engaging endeavor to another equally and, sometimes, more exacting activity, underscores brilliance, focus and conviction. His unassuming disposition is disarming; his resilience more potent and effective than the vacuous effusions of pretenders”.

Makinde, who spoke through one of his aides, Dotun Oyelade noted that though, he is not in the same political camp with the writer, he respects the writer, who is a glory to Oyo State.

He said that it is not a mean achievement for an individual to have written fourteen books stressing that if needs be, he would not mind collaborating with Okediran in the area of development and progress.

Publisher and Chairman of Literamed Publications Nigeria Limited, Otunba Olayinka Lawal-Solarin said “Okediran is becoming a notable writer of non-fiction books adding, “I am proud to say he is a director of Literamed Publications, publishers of Lantern Books”.

Others, who described Okediran as a force to be reckoned with in the nonfiction literature are the Chief Medical Director, CMD, University College Hospital, UCH, Prof. Jesse Biodun Otegbayo, Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun and Dr Bukar Usman represented by Muhammed Bello.

Speaking, Okediran said that he has just started writing saying that he hope to still write many books in the nearest future.

According to him, there are many things to write about and that is why he believes that there is market for every genre urging those who are about to retire from the civil service to venture into writing and share their experiences with the world.