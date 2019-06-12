Group demands immediate inauguration of 7th Assembly in Edo

A group under the aegis of One Love Foundation, on Wednesday called on Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, to make proclamation for the inauguration of the 7th Assembly without further delay.

The group made the call during a peaceful protests in Benin, the state capital.

It would be recalled that the much anticipated inauguration of the 7th Assembly last Monday, was stalled, following non proclamation by Governor Obaseki, which generated so much tension at the Assembly complex, resulting in the drafting of fully armed security operatives to the place.

The situation was blamed by some people on an alleged face-off between Governor Obaseki and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole.

Founder of One Love Foundation, Comrade Patrick Eholor, while addressing journalists, appealed to the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, to set motion for the inauguration of the lawmakers-elect without further delay.

He said: “We are gathered here today for a peaceful protest to remind the Governor of Edo State that the citizens​ deserve better. We are aware that most of the states have inaugurated the House of Assembly members.

“This is our 7th House, we are hoping that as of now, he (Obaseki) would transmit to the Clerk of the House, so that they can carry out the duty and functionality of democracy, so that the dividends​ of democracy can reach the people who voted them into power. That is why we have called men and women today who believe in democracy, to please appeal to them.”

Eholor advised Governor Obaseki and whoever he has differences with to “come to a round table to settle it, because they cannot use Edo people to settle their issues.”

“We cannot continue to suffer this pain. It is very clear in the 1999 constitution, section 105, subsection 3, it is very clear that when election is conducted, the people have been duly elected, that the Governor has the right to transmit to the clerk of the house of assembly so that the people can be sworn in so that they can continue with the business for the people.”

“The Governor is very well read, we are appealing to his conscience that no matter what is going on within him or within the party, he should do the needful and respect the right of those who voted for him and for those who voted for the house of assembly members.”

The Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media and Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, had in his reaction to why Governor Obaseki was yet to make a proclamation for the inauguration of the Assembly, said the Governor who was still in Abuja cannot be doing proclamation of the Assembly in Edo State.

He said as soon as the Governor is back from Abuja, he would proclaim the Assembly.