Group seeks support for Buhari

Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC), an NGO, says it foresees a greater Nigeria with Muhammad Buhari as president of the country.

President of the group Chief Ugochukwu Nnam expressed the hope in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday.

Nnam, therefore, urged Nigerians to support President Buhari in his quest to make Nigeria greater.

The president of group, who described Buhari as a prudent manager of resources, further praised the Nigerian leader for not being extravagant in the organisation of the presidential inauguration of May 29.

“Contrary to what people are saying, Buhari showed prudence on that inauguration with just few vehicles in his convoy.

“The vehicle the President came with that day is a vehicle he inherited from the previous administration,” he said.

Nnam said that Buhari needed prudence people to work with him assiduously to strengthen the country’s economy and ensure security of lives and property.

According to him, Buhari is truly a man who loves Nigeria, who is not selfish, but committed to a better Nigeria.

Nnam added that with Buhari as President, he was hopeful of a greater and more prosperous Nigeria. (NAN)