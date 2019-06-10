Gunmen kill university student in Plateau

Gunmen kill university student in Plateau

Monday, June 10, 2019 5:14 pm


Nigerian Policemen

Unidentified gunmen on Sunday night killed one Sheni Kimati, a 25-year-old 200 level student of the department of Geography, Plateau State University, Bokkos.
DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos.
According to Tyopev, the gunmen attacked the University premises on Sunday night and killed the student.
“Yesterday, at about 11 p.m., unknown gunmen attacked the premises of Plateau State University, Bokkos, during which one Sheni Kimati, 25, a 200 level student of the Department of Geography was shot.
“The deceased was later confirmed dead by a doctor on duty at a Cottage Hospital, Bokkos,” he said.
Tyopev said that no suspect had yet been arrested in connection with the attack, and called on those with useful information to avail it to the security agencies.
The PPRO said the students of the University had staged a protest on Monday morning to express their displeasure over the incident.
He, however, said the arrival of officers and men of the command to the scene had restored normalcy to the University community.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    Inauguration of The 9th Oyo State House of Assembly
    8 mins ago

    NADECO wants Buhari to convene ethnic nationalities conference
    27 mins ago

    Oshiomhole, Obaseki’s face-off truncates Edo’s​ 7th Assembly inauguration
    41 mins ago

    NJC confirms Onnoghen’s voluntary retirement
    49 mins ago

    Terrorists kill 95 people in Mali
    2 hours ago

    Mankinde Inaugurates 9th Assembly, Promises to Sponsor Two Bills
    3 hours ago

    Adenike Osofisan Deserves National Honour – UI VC
    4 hours ago

    18 LGs in Rivers to suffer severe flooding in 2019 – NEMA

    These Might Interest You...