Harassing Obaseki to share Edo funds embarrassing, says APC Chair

Saturday, June 8, 2019 3:21 pm


Ojezua (right) speaking to journalists after the meeting with

Ojezua speaking with journalists after the meeting.

seeks strengthening of party ahead of 2020 gubernatorial poll

The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Edo State Chapter, Barr. Anselm Ojezua, has said that the call for Governor Godwin Obaseki to share state funds to few politicians was embarrassing, insisting that the state chapter of the party should rather work towards strengthening its structures ahead of the 2020 gubernatorial elections in the state.

Ojezua made the call while addressing journalists at Government House, Benin City, after a closed-door meeting between leaders of the party and Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He said what members of the APC in Edo State needed at the moment was a rethink on how to reposition the party to continue to deliver dividends of democracy in the state and finalise preparations for 2020 governorship election.

Ojezua said the APC is still intact despite the agitations from a handful of its members who are opposing the governor over his refusal to share funds meant for the development of the state to them.

According to him, “This is the first time in all my years in politics that I am seeing politicians come out openly to complain about money and seek reward for political supremacy. What you ought to hear politicians talk about in public should be how to ensure that roads and schools are provided for their communities and other things that will impact their areas. I am very embarrassed by the act.”

“We are carrying out a review of the last general elections and decisions reached would soon be made public,” he added.

He said the meeting was held to hear the governor’s perspective of what is happening within the state chapter’s structure.

In his remarks, Governor Obaseki said it was too early to raise issues regarding the 2020 gubernatorial elections in the state, noting, “It is a deliberate attempt to distract this administration because they are shocked by the progress of work done and the acceptance of the governor by our people.”

He said the meeting has reassured him that his administration was on the right track and what was needed was deepening of reforms across different sectors of the state’s economy.

Obaseki said the party’s mainstream structure was intact, adding that what is being circulated in the media is far from reality.

 

