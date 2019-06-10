Hon. Oluomo emerges Speaker 9th Ogun House of Assembly

Monday, June 10, 2019 12:59 pm


Hon. Olakunle Taiwo Oluomo

Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

The deputy speaker in the ogun 8th legislative Assembly between 2015-2019, Hon. Olakunle Taiwo Oluomo representing Ifo l, has emerged the new speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly.

Oluomo emerged unopposed, while Hon Oludare Kadiri of Ijebu North all emerges the deputy speaker unopposed.

Meanwhile Oluomo and his Deputy were nominated by Hon Olakunle Sobukola representing Ikenne and was Seconded by Hon Adegoke Olusesi Adeyanju representing Egbado North l.

The new assembly consist of 26 members which15 members are from All Progressive Congress (APC),7 members from Allied People’s Movement (APM), three members from Africa Democratic Congress and one member of Peoples Democratic Party.

