House wife, 27, in court over theft of breast pads

A 27-year-old house wife, Stella Okeke, who allegedly stole breast pads and other beauty from a supermarket, on Wednesday appeared in an Upper Area Court in Mpape, Abuja.

Okeke, who resides in Efab Estate, Lokogoma Abuja, is charged with two counts of criminal trespass and stealing.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Stanley Nwaforaku, told the court that the case was reported by Mr Bernard Ohaba, the Manager of the supermarket, at the Apo Police Station Abuja on June 12.

Nwaforaku told the court that the complainant reported that sometime in November 2018, the defendant allegedly pretended to be a customer.

He said she allegedly stole Avent breast pads single unit, two pairs of sleeping suit, Vip virgin remy masic hair, Timeful Brazilian curl.

He alleged that the defendant also stole one blender valued at N59,900, vegetable oil and vacuum flask feeding bottle valued at N22,250.

Nwaforaku said during police investigation the CCTV footage was played and she confessed to the crime.

He told the court that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 348 and 287 of the Penal Code.

Okeke pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Presiding Judge, Hassan Muhammad, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N600,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Muhammad ordered that the sureties must submit a copy of their drivers license or National ID for verification.

The judge adjourned the case until July 17, for hearing. (