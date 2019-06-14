How bandits killed 57 people, sacked 8 villages in Niger – Senator

Senator David Umaru, representing Niger East Senatorial District in the National Assembly says death tolls from attacks on the eight villages in Shiroro Local Government Area, which began on Sunday had risen to 57.

Spokesperson for Niger State Emergency Management Agency(NEMA), Mr. Ibrahim Audu Hussein also confirmed that at least 40 of the bodies have been recovered

The bandits, who rode on motorcycles, fired indiscriminately at residents of the Niger villages and stole cattle.

But the state police command put the casualty figure at 18.

However, Umaru said in the last six days, no fewer than 57 people had been killed while over 1,000 were displaced and many others also injured.

Speaking to reporters in Minna, Senator Umaru said 19 people were killed in Kwaki village, 14 in Barden Dawaki village while eight died in Ajatawyi village.

In addition, seven died in Gwassa, five in Ajayin Bataro, four others in Bwailo, three in Baton village and two in Giji village.

The Senator said the injured are being treated at public and private hospitals within and outside the affected local government area.

Umaru called on President Muhammad Buhari to “come to the rescue of the innocent villagers by deploying military men in the area.

“I am also calling on the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 1 Division of Nigeria Army, Kaduna, to deploy more personnel to save the villagers from the onslaught of the bandits,” he added.

But the police spokesman in the state, Muhammad Abubakar, a Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP said normalcy had returned to the areas with the deployment of armed security men in the troubled communities.

The state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmad Mohammad Ketso, has visited the injured at the hospitals where they were receiving treatment and assured them of government’s determination to secure lives and property.

Ketso who was accompanied by various heads of security agencies in the state, said the government would track down the perpetrators and also bring them to book.