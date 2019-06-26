I did not order mass sack of LG workers – Gov. Fintiri

I did not order mass sack of LG workers – Gov. Fintiri

Wednesday, June 26, 2019 11:26 pm


Fintiri: Adamawa Governor-elect

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, has refuted media reports that he ordered the sack of all council workers recruited in the state from  April 2016.

Fintiri in a statement by his Director-General, Media and Communications, Mr Solomon Kumangar, on Wednesday in Yola, described the report as “erroneous”.

“It has become pertinent to draw the attention of the public to the misleading and erroneous information making the rounds to the effect that Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has sacked Local Government workers recruited  from April 2016.

“The information is totally baseless, unfounded and untrue.

“For the avoidance of doubt, governor  Fintiri only directed Local Government Councils to clean up their payrolls of all ghost workers beginning from April 2016 when the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs took over the payment of local governments across the State.”

The statement alledged that some names were inserted into the pay rolls of councils without recourse to due process which over-bloated the wage bill thereby posing developmental challenges at the  local governments.

It said the governor, who was committed to zero tolerance for corruption, saw the need to stop the use of local government councils as conduit pipes by corrupt officials.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    19 mins ago

    How ex-head of law chambers stole N188.7m from late SAN – Witness
    35 mins ago

    Striking LASPOTECH workers call for investigative panel
    50 mins ago

    Lagos-Ibadan Railway project cost $1.58bn – FG
    2 hours ago

    Imo govt’s N50bn property allegedly missing under Okorocha – Committee
    2 hours ago

    Governor Fayemi Donates Cash to Fdeyi Oloro
    2 hours ago

    Cannabis, most widely used substance in Nigeria in 2017, says UNODC
    2 hours ago

    AAFCON 2019: Unimpressive play but good result for Nigeria to advance to Round of 16
    2 hours ago

    2019 UTME: JAMB withdraws results of 4 candidates over alleged forgery

    These Might Interest You...