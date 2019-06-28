I never raped anybody, even as an unbeliever – Pastor Fatoyinbo

Friday, June 28, 2019 9:49 pm


Embattled Senior Pastor and Founder of   Common Wealth of Zion(COZA) Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo has denied  the rape allegation leveled against him by Busola Dakolo, wife of  sensational soul singer Timi Dakolo.

Dakolo, mother of three had on Friday made a shocking revelation in a detailed interview with Chude Jideonwo, a lawyer and journalist on YNaija channel of how the Abuja-based cleric raped her as a teenager.

The viral video report has set social media and other online platforms on fire, evoking shock, backlash and criticism from Nigerians, especially the Christian community.

However, in his reaction, the embattled preacher posted a statement on his IG page @biodunfatoyinbo denying the allegation, adding  that he had never rape a woman  all his life.

In the statement addressed from the ‘Office of the Senior Pastor’, Fatoyinbo described the allegation as false and baseless claim targeted at destroying his reputation and  that of his church.

“I have never in my life raped anybody even as an unbeliever and I am absolutely innocent of this.”,the statement reads in part.

In 2013, the clergy popularly called “Gucci Pastor”, because of his flamboyant fashion style, was also entangled in an allegation of infidelity with one Ese Walter, a former member of the church.

