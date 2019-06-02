I will step on toes to restore Port Harcourt’s ‘garden city status’ – Gov. Wike

He also frowned at clergymen who allegedly got involved in ballot snatching during the last general election: “How do you imagine a cleric hijacking ballot boxes? When we say that Christians should participate in politics , it is not for them to do illegal things.
“The church should discipline members who are involved in Electoral Malpractice. This will deter others planning to do same”, he said.
He reiterated his call for Christians to be involved in active politics to stop the emergence of unqualified leaders in the country.
The Governor said that the bad economy that has crippled the country at the federal level, is due to the fact that unqualified people are controlling that level of government.
In a sermon, Anglican Bishop of Mbamili Diocese, Rt Rev Henry Okeke said Christians must use their positions to propagate the gospel and improve the lives of others.
In the sermon anchored on the theme of the Synod “Occupy Till I come” the guest Preacher, the Bishop of Mbamili Diocese, Rt. Rev. Henry Okeke, admonished that in whatever positions individuals find themselves, whether in religious or secular world they should know that such positions are held in trust for God which they must give account any time God demands of their stewardship.
He said the success of a man should be judged by the lives of those he was able to impact on.
He warned Christian leaders never to bow to pressure and intimidation, as they have a duty to help in defending the faith from the forces of darkness.
The cleric said Christian leaders who find themselves in governance, civil service and business should use their positions to defend the future of their communities.
Anglican Bishop of Niger Delta North, Rt Rev Wisdom Ihunwo prayed God to protect the Governor and grant him strength and good health to successfully conclude his second term.
The 3rd Session of the 8th Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Niger Delta North witnessed the rendition of soul lifting hymns and awards to deserving members.
In his closing remarks, Bishop Wisdom Budu Ihunwo, commended Governor Wike for his presence and support for the synod delegates, parishioners of the Diocese for the successful 2019 Synod.
