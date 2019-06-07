Ibom Air Commences Commercial Operations Today

Ibom Air, the first commercial airline ever to be owned and operated by a state government anywhere in Nigeria and indeed Africa, commences full commercial operations today, 7 June 2019. This is contained in a press statement, signed by Ekerete Udoh, Senior Special Assistant, Media/Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

The Airline which represents one of the signature projects of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s First Term was launched amidst pomp and pageantry on 20 February this year with three aircraft by the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

Having fulfilled all the regulatory conditions and requirements, the airline was certified fit to commence commercial operations, leading to the maiden flight billed for today. It will maintain regular daily flights to both Lagos (MMA2) and Abuja respectively. The aircraft in its fleet (Bombardier CRJ 900) have the distinction of being relatively new, all three, under 10 years old.

The commencement of the commercial operations by Ibom Air, according to Udo, “has been celebrated by Akwaibomites and other Nigerians as a testament to the visionary leadership of Governor Udom Emmanuel, who seems determined to break conventional wisdom concerning things long thought to be impossible to achieve. With this development, Governor Emmanuel’s avowed determination to open the three gateways to industrialization-land, sea and air appears to be on course.”