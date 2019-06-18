ICPC Commences Tracking of Constituency Projects

ICPC Commences Tracking of Constituency Projects

Tuesday, June 18, 2019 4:05 am


 

 

Jethro Ibileke

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), says it is set to commence the first phase of tracking of constituency projects in 12 states of the federation.

Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owansanoye, disclosed this during the launch of the programme at the ICPC headquarters in Abuja.

He said the initiative is aimed at ensuring satisfactory execution of all constituency projects across Nigeria in order to obtain value for money released.

Owansanoye added that the move was “in order to ensure quality projects delivery to constituents by their elected representatives.”

He said that no fewer than five projects awarded between 2016 and 2018 have been selected for the exercise in each of the 12 states spread across the six geo-political zones, bringing the total to 86 projects to be tracked.

According to the ICPC boss, states earmarked for the first phase which begins on 18 June, 2019, under the Constituency Project Tracking Group (CPTG) are Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Kogi, Sokoto and Kano.

The others are Imo, Enugu, Lagos, Osun, Akwa Ibom and Edo states.

“It will be handled by ICPC, in collaboration with Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), Budget Office of the Federation, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation and the Bureau of Public Procurement,” Owansanoye disclosed.

The CPTG steering committee also include the reputable online newspaper, Premium Times, two civil society organisations; BudgIT and Community for Peace and Corrupt-free Society.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    23 mins ago

    NYSC Warns Corps Members Against Tendering Fake Documents For Registration
    4 hours ago

    Dabiri-Erewa condemns destruction of vehicles at Nigerian embassy in London
    4 hours ago

    Money Laundering: Court issues bench warrant on Sen. Albert Bassey
    4 hours ago

    Gov. Abiodun dissolves transport unions’ excos in Ogun
    5 hours ago

    Buhari’s new cabinet: Situating our position on Akpabio
    5 hours ago

    Taraba govt imposes curfew on Jalingo over fresh outbreak of crisis
    6 hours ago

    IFC, AMC to sell 14.1% stake in Ecobank Transnational
    6 hours ago

    APC, 76 other parties threaten to boycott LG poll in Bayelsa

    These Might Interest You...