IFC, AMC to sell 14.1% stake in Ecobank Transnational

IFC, AMC to sell 14.1% stake in Ecobank Transnational

Monday, June 17, 2019 10:17 pm


Ecobank hqts

 

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) and its Asset Management Company have reached advanced discussions to sell equity holding in Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI).

The company said that IFC and the Asset Management Company (AMC) had entered into a share purchase agreement with Dutch investment firm, Arise BV for the sale of their circa 14.1 per cent stake in ETI.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ETI Lome-based parent company of the Ecobank Group, announced a material information relating to its ownership structure in a statement to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

According  to the statement, completion of the transaction is expected in the coming months, subject to due diligence, internal and regulatory approvals.

It said that IFC and ETI had worked together since 1993 to broaden access to finance, enhance trade liquidity and strengthen Ecobank.

“Since 2009, IFC and the funds managed by the IFC Asset Management Company, through their investments, have been supporting Ecobank’s growth strategy across Africa in building a pre-eminent banking franchise,” it said.

NAN reports that Arise BV is a leading equity investor in financial institutions in Sub-Saharan Africa, with a combined asset value in excess of 700 million dollars.

Its mandate is to capitalise and stimulate growth across all financial services sub-sectors  within sub-Saharan Africa.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    39 mins ago

    APC, 76 other parties threaten to boycott LG poll in Bayelsa
    45 mins ago

    Witnesses testify against El-Rufai at Kaduna Governorship Tribunal
    55 mins ago

    Brazilian authorities put freeze on Neymar mansions amid tax dispute
    60 mins ago

    Osun court sends 23 alleged members of Eiye, Aiye cults to prison
    1 hour ago

    Agric expert recommends `Dogo yaro’ leaves for grains preservation, storage
    3 hours ago

    Ajimobi to Sacked LG Chairmen: You Have Legitimacy on Your Side
    4 hours ago

    Man Arraigned for Obtaining Property Through False Pretense
    4 hours ago

    Gunmen abduct Catholic Priest in Edo

    These Might Interest You...