Ikpeazu hails Abaribe’s emergence as Senate Minority Leader

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has described Sen. Enyinnaya

Abaribe’s emergence as Senate Minority Leader as a recognition for his year’s of active contribution and commitment to the cause of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and national development.

Ikpeazu said this in a press statement issued in Umuahia by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onyebuchi Ememanka, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Friday.

He further described the lawmaker as “a beacon of legislative excellence, whose doggedness confirms that there is great honour in the exercise of consistency, intergrity and courage.”

He expressed the confidence that Abaribe would evolve novel ideas, improved legislative integrity, dignity and a new impetus for opposition politics in the National Assembly (NASS).

Ikpeazu said that as one of the longest serving senators in the ninth assembly, the Abia-born lawmaker “has become well-versed in the business of legislation.”

He hoped that Abaribe would add greater value to the quality of legislations emanating from the senate.

According to the governor, Abaribe represents “a compendium of legislative experience and a walking encyclopedia of the nuances of the legislative arm of government.”

NAN reports that Abaribe, who is representing Abia South Senatorial District, won the 2019 election to the Senate for a record four tenures.

He hails from Ikpeazu’s Obingwa Local Government Area of the state