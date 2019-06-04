Imo Assembly suspends clerk, nullifies Okorocha’s post election appointments

Tuesday, June 4, 2019 10:02 am


Imo House of Assembly on Monday suspended the Clerk of the House, Mr Christian Duru.
The suspension was announced by the Speaker of the House, Mr Lawman Duruji  during proceedings at the floor of the House in Owerri on Monday.
The House also nullified all appointments made by the  immediate  past governor, Rochas Okorocha after the 2019 general elections while sacking all 27 LGA chairmen and 600 councilors in the state.
It also nullified all promotions of  Permanent Secretaries and other post election promotions  done by the immediate past government.
The House  further dissolved all Heads and Boards of parastatals and agencies while ordering their management  to vacate with immediate effect.
 The affected agencies include the  Imo Broadcasting Corporations ( IBC), Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA), Heartland Football Club among others.
The House urged the new government of Imo to revoke where necessary, all lands unlawfully taken by the past administration.

