Imo Community In U.S Building N125m Ultra-Modern Surgical Theatre For Kins

Tuesday, June 4, 2019 12:55 pm


Governor Emeka Ihedioha

Members of Mbano National Assembly, MNA, USA, are working to establish an ultra-modern surgical theatre worth over N125 million for their kins at home.

The facility, according to the new President of MNA, Mr Basil Njoku, is to be located at Mbano Joint Hospital in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo.

Njoku told the News Agency of Nigeria in New York that the gesture was part of the association’s contributions to the development of the state through quality healthcare provision to the rural poor.

According to him, the architectural design of the project is being handled free of charge by New York-based Cheever Development Corporation owned by Mr Clement Eze, an indigene of Mbano.

He said Nedu Engineering Services based in Houston and headed by Mr Nkemdi Ohalete, another indigene, would handle the building construction also at no cost to the organisation.

Meanwhile, the organisation has said it is looking forward to inaugurating the theatre in 2020, lauding the “speed of work” on the project.

