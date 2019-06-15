Imo restates commitment to provision if potable water

The Imo Government is committed to the provision of potable water in Owerri and its environs, the Deputy Governor, Mr Gerald Irona, said on Saturday.

Irona spoke during a facility tour of Otamiri Water Scheme, Owerri, and stressed that the government would address the perennial water challenge in the state with the immediate reactivation of the Otamiri Water Scheme.

According to him, Otamiri Water Scheme is one facility the state government rates high and cannot be allowed to rot away.

He said after deliberations with the management of the Ministry of Public Utilities and putting financial implications into perspective, he decided to embark on the inspection of the project as part of the government rebuilding efforts.

“Due to the high premium the state government places on water, we have decided to resuscitate the Otamiri Water Scheme and we shall do all it takes to ensure that this facility comes up again.

“The governor is very anxious that we utilise this place and provide water for the people of the state.

“We have looked at the financial implications and evaluated the infrastructure on ground. We shall do our best to ensure that this comes back to life,” he assured.

The deputy governor was taken round the facility by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Public Utilities, Mrs P. A. Eleberi, and the General Manager of Otamiri Water Scheme, Mrs Hope Anyiam.