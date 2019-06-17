Inflation soar to10-year high of 97.85% in Zimbabwe

Inflation soar to10-year high of 97.85% in Zimbabwe

Monday, June 17, 2019 11:53 am


President Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s annual inflation raced to a 10-year high of 97.85 per cent in May from 75.86 per cent the previous month, the national statistics agency Zimstats said on Monday.

On a monthly basis, prices rose 12.54 per cent during the same period, compared with 5.52 per cent in April, Zimstats said.

(Reuters/NAN)

