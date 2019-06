Internet fraud: Court remands SSII student, others

While his mates were in class learning, an SSII student in Edo state, Akhigbe Gabriel aka Matt Chan, was busy posing as an American and sending nude pictures on the internet For those antics and other fraudulent acts he was yesterday remanded by a Federal High Court in Benin and risks losing his rights to holding public office in future.

They were accused of defrauding one Joy to the tune of N150, 000, which was allegedly transfered into a bank account of one of them.

The action was allegedly committed contrary to Section 15; sub-Section 2 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act.

Gabriel, a.k.a. Matt Chan, who is facing a four-count charge, allegedly impersonated an American, Matthew Chan and sent male nude pictures to another American Candy Cerfi, contrary to section 22, 14 sub-Section 2 of the Cyber Crimes Act of 2015.

The judge particularly berated Gabriel, who pleaded guilty to the charges.

He expressed worry that the accused would never hold any public office in future “after making himself a convict,” instead of focusing on his studies and completing his education.

In another development, the court also remanded one Blessing Francis in Ikpoba-Okah Local Government Area of Edo in prison custody until June.

Francis was allegedly caught with a 9.5kg of cannabis sativa wrapped in a bag in contravention of Section 19 of the NDLEA Act CAP N30 of 2014.

The two cases were adjourned to June, when trial are expected to commence