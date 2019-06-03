Iran dismisses U.S. call for talks “with no preconditions” as “wordplay”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Monday said the U.S. call for talks with Iran is merely “wordplay,” Tasnim news agency reported.

According to Abbas Mousavi, the ministry spokesman, Washington’s latest expression of readiness for talks with Tehran without any preconditions is wordplay which is not to be taken as a yardstick for action.

“The yardstick for U.S. intention for negotiations is a change in general approach and actual behaviour toward the Iranian nation.

“Pompeo’s emphasis on the maintenance of maximum pressure on Iran indicates that Washington is adopting the same wrong approach of the past,’’ Mousavi added, in a response to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remarks on talks with Iran.

A day earlier, Pompeo said in Switzerland that the U.S. is “prepared to engage in a conversation with Iran with no preconditions.’’

“But Washington would continue working to rein in Iran’s malign activity,’’ he added. (Xinhua/NAN)