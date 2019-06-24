ISWAP desperate to deliver caliphate, says MNJTF

ISWAP desperate to deliver caliphate, says MNJTF

Monday, June 24, 2019 10:29 am


Some of the weapons recovered from ISWAP in a recent operation at Doron Naira by MNJTF troops

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) says the flurry of attacks by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the last couple of weeks followed pressure mounted on them by foreign collaborators to establish caliphate.

It, however, assured that it was working with national forces to thwart the terrorists’ effort to make the Lake Chad area a sanctuary.

“It is imperative to mention that the MNJTF is aware of the pressure on ISWAP by its foreign collaborators to deliver on the Caliphate, hence the flurry of ISWAP inspired attacks of the last couple of weeks on both military and soft targets,” MNJTF spokesman, Col. Timothy Antigha said in a statement on Monday.

Antigha gave the breakdown of loss suffered by ISWAP in a recent operation at Doron Naira, in terms of equipment:
Seventeen AK 47 riffles, two GPMG, one LMG, three AA guns, two 81MM mortar one RPG tubes, two RPG7 40MM bombs with chargers, two boxes of 12.7MM ammunition and 323 RDS of 7.62MM.

Others were three hand grenades, a gas cylinders and IED making material, while the ISWAP ammunition dump was destroyed.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    27 mins ago

    The Day Botswana Stopped Being an African Country
    2 hours ago

    Dollar struggles after biggest weekly drop in four months
    2 hours ago

    BET: Burna Boy wins ‘Best International Act’
    3 hours ago

    BET Awards: Burna Boy’s mother shines with moving acceptance speech
    3 hours ago

    6-member syndicate impersonate Anglican Primate, Okoh
    3 hours ago

    OML-25 stand off: Wike directs parties to resolve issues, re-open facility in 7 days
    3 hours ago

    Police arrest 2 ATM robbery suspects in Ogun
    3 hours ago

    Ogun tribunal judgment: Labour Party alleges conspiracy, heads to A/Court

    These Might Interest You...