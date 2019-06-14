June 12: Buhari has shown uncommon courage – Abiola’s daughter

June 12: Buhari has shown uncommon courage – Abiola’s daughter

Friday, June 14, 2019 5:44 pm


MKO Abiola: Winner of the June 12, 1993 election

The eldest daughter of the winner of the June 12, 1993 election, late MKO Abiola, Omolola Abiola – Edewor has said President Muhammadu Buhari has shown an uncommon courage by honouring and immortalising Abiola.

Abiola – Edewor in a statement “JUNE 12 – President Muhammadu Buhari rekindles Nigeria’s Hope” issued on Friday, said with the honour done to Abiola, Buhari has “officially laid to rest the ghost of the annulment of that election.”

According to her, the President by the gesture has signed a new democratic contract with the Nigerian people that he stands firmly with democrats and democratic tenets thus denouncing autocracy and injustice.

Abiola – Edewor, a two – time House of Representatives member, applauded the National Assembly for the passage of the bill on June 12 into proposed by the executive.

She, however, implored the president to urgently address the security issues in the country, noting that it “had taken a very worrisome and dire dimension threatening our very existence.”

The statement reads “‘Lola Abiola – Edewor, the eldest daughter of late MKO Abiola, the winner of the June 12, 1993 election has applauded the steps taken by the Federal Government to officially lay to rest the ghost of the annulment of that election by giving it a descent closure claiming that short of bringing her father back to life, the federal government under the amiable President Muhammadu Buhari have done equitable well honouring his memory.

“On behalf of the Abiola family , she therefore thanked the president , the federal government, the legislature for ratifying and passing into law the bill as proposed by the executive and indeed all Nigerians for keeping fate with the cause/struggle all of these years, particularly the civil society groups and of course NADECO.

“She said what president Muhammadu Buhari did was a show of uncommon courage, a trait which had always stood him out to the admiration of his supporters and admirers and that without a shadow of doubt by this singular action he has signed a new democratic contract with the Nigerian people that he stands firmly with democrats and democratic tenets thus denouncing autocracy and injustice.

“Abiola Edewor, a two -time House of Representatives member, however, urges the president to urgently address the security issues in the country more frontally as it had taken a very worrisome and dire dimension threatening our very existence.”

