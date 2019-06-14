June 12: Buhari has shown uncommon courage – Abiola’s daughter

The eldest daughter of the winner of the June 12, 1993 election, late MKO Abiola, Omolola Abiola – Edewor has said President Muhammadu Buhari has shown an uncommon courage by honouring and immortalising Abiola.

Abiola – Edewor in a statement “JUNE 12 – President Muhammadu Buhari rekindles Nigeria’s Hope” issued on Friday, said with the honour done to Abiola, Buhari has “officially laid to rest the ghost of the annulment of that election.”

According to her, the President by the gesture has signed a new democratic contract with the Nigerian people that he stands firmly with democrats and democratic tenets thus denouncing autocracy and injustice.

Abiola – Edewor, a two – time House of Representatives member, applauded the National Assembly for the passage of the bill on June 12 into proposed by the executive.

She, however, implored the president to urgently address the security issues in the country, noting that it “had taken a very worrisome and dire dimension threatening our very existence.”

