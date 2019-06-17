June 12 parade: Aisha Buhari lauds women participants

Buhari said this on Sunday when she hosted the female participants during the maiden edition of June 12 democracy day parade at the Banquet hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“Let me say you have won the hearts of Nigerians including mine. You have also endeared many young ladies and even men to join the military service and contribute in the protection of our dear nation.

“As a champion for all Nigerian women, I am quick to note and appreciate women who have excelled in their different areas of specialisation and we need more women as role models to inspire the younger ones,” she said.

The first lady commended the high sense of commitment, patriotism, professionalism and dedication exhibited by the officers during the parade.

She said the discipline and focus in which the officers carried out the assignment was an indication of their loyalty to their Nation.

“This is important knowing that some of you are wives and mothers who have broken the gender barriers to excel in what is generally believed to be a man’s world.

The first lady also commended the commander, Guards Brigade for ensuring excellent performance exhibited by the Officers during the parade.

In his response, the Commander, Guards Brigade Brig Gen. Umar Musa, expressed appreciation to the first lady for appreciating the gallant display by the officers.

Musa said that the gesture was unprecendented and will spur the officers to do more in discharging their task.

On his part, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Mr Boss Mustapha, urged the female Military and Police officers to use the event as a morale booster to contribute towards nation building.