June 12: Threshold in our national life – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said June 12 remained a threshold in Nigeria’s national life and demanded from Nigerians as democrats, to do a soul-searching.

Hr said in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday that the day was one to ask the salient question of “How better off are Nigerians?”

According to Abubakar, June 12 demands something bigger than merely declaring it a Democracy Day.

“June 12 is at the soul of our democratic struggle; a threshold in our national life.