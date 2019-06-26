Just in: 3 Lebanese abducted in Rivers regain freedom

Okafor Ifiebor/Rivers

Rivers Police Command says it has safely secured the release of three Lebanese nationals abducted on the 8th of June 2019 at construction site of the Andoni-Opobo-Unity road in the Andoni Local Governmnent Area of the State. .

The public relations officer of the Rivers State Police Command in a statement identified the rescued kidnap victims as as Engr. Tony Stephan, Chandy Lahoud and Emile Skaff

“The victims were rescued as a result of the intense pressure mounted on them by the Police, complemented by the strategic role played by the Chairman of Andoni LGA, Hon. Lawrence Paul,” the Police spokesperson said.

He added that the Lebanese have been debriefed and are currently receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital.

He added that efforts have been intensified to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and brought to justice.

Recall that Governor Nyesom Wike had given Andoni Council of Chiefs 72 hours ultimatum to ensure the release of the kidnapped Lebanese or have their certificates of recognition withdrawn.

However appeals were made by the Council of Chiefs and influential politicians in the Andoni area to Governor Wike to allow for more time to make contacts with the likely culprits behind the abduction.

It was not clear if ransom was paid before the abducted road workers were set them free.