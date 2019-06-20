Just in: Buhari appoints new GMD for NNPC

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mele Kolo Kyari as the new Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

In a statement on Thursday NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, Ndu Ughamadu said the President Buhari seven new Chief Operating Officers for the Corporation.

Kyari, a geologist, was Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division of NNPC and also doubled, since 13th May, 2018, as Nigeria’s National Representative to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC before his new appointment.

Kyari and the newly appointed Chief Operating Officers will work with the current occupiers of the various offices till 7th July, 2019 towards a smooth transition on 8th July 2019 when their appointments would take effect to ensure a smooth transition.

However, the appointment of Farouk Garba Said (North West), who is replacing a retiring Chief Operating Officer, is effective from 28th June, 2019.

The newly appointed Chief Operating Officers are Roland Onoriode Ewubare (South-South) – Chief Operating Officer, Upstream, Engr. Mustapha Yinusa Yakubu (North Central) – Chief Operating Officer Refining and Petrochemicals, Engr. Yusuf Usman (North East) – Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, Ms. Lawrencia Nwadiabuwa Ndupu (South East), Chief Operating Officer Ventures.

Others include Umar Isa Ajiya (North West) – Chief Financial Officer, Engr. Adeyemi Adetunji (South West) – Chief Operating Officer, Downstream and Farouk Garba Said (North West) – Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services.

Mallam Kyari is a quintessential crude oil marketer with prerequisite certification and outfield pedigree in Petroleum Economics and crude oil and gas trading.

In the last 27 years, Kyari had worked in the entire value chain of the Petroleum Industry.

He would be the 19th Group Managing Director of the National Oil Company.