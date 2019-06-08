Just in: Emir of Kano replies N3.4bn fraud query

The Kano Emirate Council has officially responded to the query issued to the Emir of Kano Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi II by the Kano State Government.

The Government had on Thursday evening issued the query to Emir Sanusi over alleged investigation by the State’s Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission which revealed that the monarch had misappropriated N3.4 billion from the coffers of the Emirate Council since he was installed.

However, media aide to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje announced in a statement on Saturday that the Emir had replied the query. He said said the letter containing the reply to the query by the Emir was received within the stipulated time frame of 48hrs as stated in the query.

Emir Sanusi had in his one page reply to the query asserted that contrary to the claims that he misappropriated N3.4 billion, the amount he inherited from the coffers of the Emirate Counci when he took over was just over N1.8 billion.

The Emir also said the Secretary of the Council was the accounting officer of the palace and not him. (See the letter below)

There were reports earlier today that the Emir may have reconciled with Governor Ganduje.

More later.