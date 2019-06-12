Just in: Enyimba win 2018/2019 NPFL title

Just in: Enyimba win 2018/2019 NPFL title

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 8:21 pm


Eyimba players

Enyimba International FC beat Akwa United 3-0 to end the NPFL Super Six Championship Playoffs with 12 points from 5 matches and claim the 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League title.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    29 mins ago

    Bandits attack passengers on Ife-Ibadan highway, kill 1
    1 hour ago

    Zamfara APC lauds Gbajabiamila for appointing Rikiji as CoS
    1 hour ago

    PDP Governors congratulate new NASS leadership
    2 hours ago

    NiMet predicts nationwide rains for Thursday
    3 hours ago

    FIFA WWC: Hope alive as Super Falcons beat South Korea 2-1
    3 hours ago

    Educate Young Nigerians On Significance Of June 12 – Sanwo-Olu
    3 hours ago

    Adenike Osofisan Calls for More Honours for Adadevoh
    5 hours ago

    Abandoned 5-Star hospital being prepared for use

    These Might Interest You...