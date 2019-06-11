Just in: Lawan floors Ndume, emerges Senate President

Senator Ahmed Lawan representing has been elected the President of the Senate of the scored 9th National Assembly.

Lawan defeated his main opponent, Ali Ndume to emerge the Senate President. He scored 79 of the votes cast to 28 by his opponent.

107 Senators voted in the election.

Lawan was nominated by Yahaya Ibrahim (APC-Kebbi) and his nomination was seconded by Olamilekan Solomon (APC-Lagos).

Senator-elect Ishaku Cliff (PDP-Adamawa) nominated Ndume and was seconded by Amange Bariagha (PDP-Rivers.

A mild drama ensued before polling commenced as the senators were divided over voting pattern to be adopted.

Some members opted for the 2011 Senate Rule which stipulates open ballot, while some, mostly of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), insisted on the 2015 Rule, which stipulates secret ballot.

On argument of a court order directing the use of 2015 Rule, the clerk denied receiving such order, thereby dousing tension that had arisen.

The chamber eventually settled for Open-Secret pattern, the 2015 Rule for the election of the president of the senate for the 9th session.

